4 May 2019

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Woman Stabs Husband to Death in Domestic Fight

By Gerald Bwisa

Police in Trans Nzoia are looking for a woman who is suspected of murdering her husband on Friday night.

The 30-year-old woman stabbed her husband, 33, to death following a domestic dispute, police claim.

The woman had an argument with her husband over proceeds he received after selling a tree at their farm.

According to Trans Nzoia police boss Ayub Ali, the man caned her before she took a kitchen knife and stabbed him on the chest.

"The woman left the man bleeding and escaped," Mr Ali said.

Neighbours who heard the commotion went to the house and took the man to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Ali said police are manning the homestead of the woman's parents to prevent a revenge attack by angry villagers.

The body of the victim was taken to Cherengany Sub-County Hospital mortuary.

