Nigeria: Extensive Networking As African Women in Technology Conference Holds in Lagos

Photo: African Women in Technology

Promotional image for African Women in Technology (file photo).

The African Women in Technology (AWIT), a network of African women who are creatively redefining the technology space in Africa and becoming key players and trendsetters in the world's creative and innovative industries, recently held a two-day conference in Lagos.

Organised by Mary Olushoga, Founder of the AWP Network, the event took place at Zone Tech Park in Lagos and was sponsored by Google Africa and Flutterwave.

Founded by Anie Akpe, AWIT has become a platform for technological advancement in Africa and beyond. Serving as a platform of inclusivity for all women in the African Technology Space, this two-day conference provided an opportunity for extensive networking among women at diverse stages of their careers. Participants exchanged ideas, interacted with industry experts, and had the opportunity to speak with representatives of various technology companies.

The AWIT platform serves as a vehicle to push forward innovative ideas and encourage African women to step forward and get involved in the technological development of the continent, while providing support to propel their careers.

This event was organised in collaboration with Brycee Adiah Bassey; Quinta Onditi, the Executive Director of AWIT; Amin Ameen, Founder of Everything Na Art, Divine Muragijimana, Chief of Brand for Cellulant, and AWIT coordinators, Faith Olaseinde and Idearest Ubachukwu.