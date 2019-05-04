Uganda: Besigye, Bobi Wine, Lukwago Discuss Joint Candidate Ahead of 2021 Polls

Four — time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye and other opposition leaders visited Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and discussed the challenges they face ahead of 2021 polls.

Dr Besigye and members of his Peoples' government including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Betty Nambooze, the MP for Mukono Municipality and others had visited Bobi Wine at his home in Magere, Wakiso District to console the singer-cum politician following his arrest and detention early this week.

The quartet had a closed-door meeting for hours and discussed about joining forces to oust the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party led by President Museveni who has been in power since 1986, according to sources impeccable that attended the meeting.

Dr Besigye asked Bobi Wine to remain strong as the 37-year-old MP narrated the difficulties he faced while in Luzira prison.

The leaders also discussed on how they can meet more often and make sure they field one strongest candidate in the forthcoming presidential election in which Mr Museveni, 74, is also expected to contest for the sixth elective term.

However, they didn't conclude on how to deal with the issue of a single candidate, a matter which remains unsettled in the FDC backyard.

On Wednesday, Bobi Wine was granted a Shs1m cash bail from Luzira where he had spent about 72 hours on remand; a hearing that was conducted through the newly introduced technology of video conferencing.

Bobi Wine was arrested from Mulago roundabout on Monday on his way to CID headquarters to answer a police summons. He was driven to Nagalama police station in Mukono District before he was latter produced at Buganda Road Court in Kampala, to answer to charges of disobedience of statutory duty, which he allegedly committed on July 11, 2018.

In his Facebook post, Bobi Wine said, "Yesterday, I was very pleased and honored to host my friends and comrades in the struggle, Dr Kizza Besigye, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, and Hon. Betty Nambooze. They paid me a visit at home in Magere, and welcomed me back from Luzira prison. Since all of us have been visitors of Luzira prison at different times in our struggle for a free Uganda, we had a good time reminiscing about our experiences at the prison. We also had a very good conversation about where the people's struggle for liberation stands, and what we must do together to complete the task ahead."

"What we all agree about is that Museveni's regime of blood and national shame has never been as vulnerable, weak and utterly exposed as it is today. We only need to mobilise our people for the final push and victory will be guaranteed," Bobi Wine added.

But another source who attended the meeting said: "In brief we shared information about our perspective prison experiences and the challenges opposition face ahead of 2021 general elections. We also had an extensive engagement on common strategies to advance the struggle to another level."

A section of Opposition leaders is already mooting a plan to field joint candidates in presidential, parliamentary and Local Council elections in 2021 in a bid to unseat the NRM.

According to the roadmap released by the Electoral Commission in December, presidential and parliamentary elections will be conducted between January and February 2021.

The Opposition drive has already started with the Democratic Party (DP) uniting forces with the Social Development Party (SDP) and the People's Development Party (PDP).

SDP leader Mike Mabikke and PDP leader Abed Bwanika have already announced their partnership with DP led by Mr Norbert Mao in what is termed as a One-to-One model ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The strategy, according to the promoters, will enable them support and campaign for one Opposition candidate against an NRM candidate for numerous electoral positions. However, the promoters (the new DP bloc) have accused FDC particularly Besigye of frustrating the process a claim he denies.