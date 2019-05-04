Uganda: Logistics and Transport Industry Leadership Pushes for Self-Regulation

The leadership of the logistics and transport sub sector in the country is trying to make a case for the industry regarded as the lubricant of the economy to attain self-regulation status.

Freight and forwarders industry players through their umbrella association want to be recoginised in the same breathe as the fraternity of lawyers, engineers and even accountants who all have been granted self-regulation status.

With self-regulation, logistics and transport industry will regulate itself without intervention from external bodies.

According to The Uganda Freight Forwarders Association (UFFA) and the National Curriculum Implementation Committee of the EACFFPC Program (NCIC), the move to undergo training of trainers, currently happening in Kampala is a huge leap towards building a case for the logistics and transport fraternity self-regulation.

The ongoing training of trainers, launched last Saturday in Kampala, will conclude with certification of 26 industry players should they pass the rigorous training.

With the certification of International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), a non-governmental organisation, representing approximately 40,000 forwarding and logistics firms around the globe, the successful trainees will be eligible to train other industry players locally as well as regional in handling consignments, some of which are hazardous, in accordance to the accepted global standards.

"This is an internationally recognized programme in the Logistics Industry and the first of its kind in the East African region," the Chairpesson of UFFA, Mr Hussein Kiddedde said in a sideline interview of the launch of the programme.

He continued: "This programme which is an international discipline will address issues of professionalization and acceptability required at global level."

With Final Investment Decision (FID), a pronouncement that will unlock nearly $30billlion investment in the next phase of oil and gas development due next year, the training which will see trainers acquire international training accreditation, with Uganda being the third country in Africa to offer this course, appears timely, considering that about 60 percent of that investment will be in logistics and transport.

Ms Jennifer Mwijukye, a seasoned industry players, couldn't agree more with the call for self-regulation and the timely nature of the certification training of trainers.

"With self-regulation we will be able to enforce integrity, ensure proper code of conduct and we will be held accountable for our actions. This will create sanity in the industry and minimise if not eliminate unprofessional conduct," Ms Mwijukye, also the CEO - Unifreight Cargo Handling Ltd, said.

As for Ms Blenda Nakkazi, the chairperson of the National Curriculum Implementation Committee, whose role is to implement certification programmes on behalf of Uganda Revenue Authority, one of the industry regulator, said the days of quack and unprofessional clearing agents are numbered for steadily they are being edged out of the industry, thanks to the various efforts to change the industry for the better.