Nigeria: Soldier Dismissed, Paraded for Raping Girl in Front of Parents

Police in Yobe has put on a parade a solider who raped his victim in front of her parents in Buni Yadi.

Private Akhigbe Tijjani, attached to 27 Taskforce Brigade was on a cordon-and-search operation when he entered a girl's home and raped her in front of her family.

Police spokesman ASP Abdulmalik Abdulhafiz said Tijjani forced the girl's brother to have sex with his sister.

"When the boy refused, [Tijjani] used a pestle and hit him in the head," Abdulhafiz said.

A colleague on the cordon-and-search operation reported Tijjani to the military, prompting his courtmartial and dismissal.

Twenty-six other suspected rapists, alongside a kidnapper and three armed robbers, were also on parade at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office, in Damaturu.

Abdulhafiz said among the 26 reported rape cases that happened between January to April, two were unnatural offence that involved two Nigeriens, Abubakar Sadiq Dauda and Tasiu Zilla that lured boys of nine and 13 and had sex with them in Potiskum town.

In one incident, eight men took turns to rape a 15-year-old girl.

"When pregnancy test was conducted, she was found pregnant. In fact, it's was through the pregnancy test that most of their parents discovered that their children are being raped," he said.

The PPRO noted that the command had concluded investigation on the 26 rape cases and sent the diary case to office of the directorate of public prosecution for legal advice.

Other suspects paraded include: Tasiu Abdulkareem, in connection with the kidnapping of a five-year-old boy who later died in his captivity in Potiskum.

He demanded N8m from the boy's family but was bargained to N50,000. He was arrested by the police at the point of picking the ransom.

Similarly, the command has paraded an armed robbery gang that specialised in cattle rustling and robbing traders and passengers their hard earned money at Garin Alkali village. 46 cattle and AK47gun have been recovered from the suspects.

Also, the command has paraded one Ahmadu Ibrahim of Kyaleri village in Bauchi state, that was arrested with fake N1,000 notes trying to defraud his victim that sold a cow to him at the cost of N140,000 in Ngalda market in Fika local government, Yobe state.

