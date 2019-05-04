Ghana: Three Decades With 13 Albums - Daughters of Glorious Jesus Launch 30 Years Celebration

Gospel Music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, have launched their Glorious 30th anniversary celebration to mark 3 decades of impacting lives with their ministry.

The group, well noted throughout Ghana for its inspirational songs comprises of Mrs Cynthia Appiadu, Mrs Edna Sarpong and Mrs Monica Owusu Ansah.

Speaking on behalf of the group at the launch of the anniversary in Accra on Wednesday, Mrs.Appiadu said, the group started with Edna and herself (Cynthia), together with three other cousins bringing the number to five girls, between the ages of 8 and 15, but along the line, the three abandoned the ship.

she said that they met, one Monica, who became the missing piece they needed to survive as a group, and went further to reveal how by divine intervention, a man of God, Archbishop Akwasi Asare Bediako, of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries talked to their parents to agree for them to stay with him.

According to Mrs Appiadu, Archbishop Akwasi Asare Bediako and his wife, mentored and named the group Daughters of Glorious Jesus by virtue of their togetherness.

Recounting some of their difficulties before their fourth studio album, AsomdweHene, in 1996, she disclosed that they nearly got drowned in the Black Volta, when they went to Walewale in the Northern Region for a Crusade with the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministry.

"We went to the crusade grounds and on our return, our canoe tipped over and we fell into the Black Volta, none of us knew how to swim, and we were without life jackets, some church members at the river bank went to the town to call some divers to save us, but before they came, we had swallowed a lot of water," she said.

She further noted that they had been involved in series of road accidents, but had been saved in all of them by the grace of God, and as such made charity a priority in their ministry to pay back and impact lives positively.

"Last year, we embarked on renovating the Nkrumah Ward, which is the Children's Ward of the 37 Military Hospital after the launch of our Abba Father album," she stated and expressed the group's appreciation to First Insurance and other partners for supporting their anniversary celebration.

Outlining the activities for the celebration, Head of Management, Andrew Lartey, known in showbiz circles as Andy Favoured, said it would start from June 7, with Glorious 30 Gala and Dinner to launch the Daughters 3 Foundation, which is the charity arm of the group.

He added that this would be followed by DaughtersTribute Concert scheduled for September, where other musicians and loved ones would sing their favourite song by the group to celebrate them.

According to him, the anniversary celebration will continue with A Day Out with fellow musicians, for them (Daughters of Glorious Jesus) to share the ups and downs in their journey with fellow artistes, in collaboration with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

Andy Favoured said the next event would be a Glorious 30 Tour throughout the regions and outside the country; United States and United Kingdom as well as other parts of Europe.

To crown it, he noted that, there would be two grand concerts in Accra and Kumasi, between November and December.

He added that right from the launch, the public would be required to join a challenge, where they are expected to do a video, singing their favourite Daughters of Glorious Jesus song.