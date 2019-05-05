Uganda: Entebbe Mayor, Four Others Charged Over Bobi Wine Protests

Photo: Morgan Mbabazi/Nation Media Group

Kyaddondo East MP Robert Kyagulany, also known as Bobi Wine (file photo).

The deputy mayor of Entebbe municipality, Richard Ssekyondo and four others have been charged with staging an illegal assembly over the detention of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Ssekyondo and his co-accused appeared before Entebbe Chief Magistrate's court on Friday afternoon. The other suspects are Solomon Kigongo, Prossy Nakacwa, Sam Kasirye and Musa Matovu.

The accused were arrested for threatening to stage mass protests should court fail to release Bobi Wine, who was locked up early this week in connection to last year's anti-social media tax.

Bobi Wine was released on bail on Thursday afternoon. Entebbe divisional police commander Baker Kawonawo summoned Ssekyondo to his office on Thursday afternoon to record a statement over his threats to demonstrate in vain.

Ssekyondo was arrested by police on Friday afternoon and arraigned before Grade One magistrate, Phiona Birungi with his co accused. The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges and applied for bail. Birungi granted the accused a non cash bail of Shs 1 million.

He asked the accused to return to court on May 17 for the hearing of their case. Police are also hunting for two Democratic Party (DP) leaders in Entebbe; Michael Kakembo and Ssali Magwa to face similar charges.