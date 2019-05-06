Kenya: Man Kills Wife and Her Lover After Catching Them in Bed

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, at around 2am, Samuel Gitonga, arrived home in Namanga, Kajiado County and was shocked to find his wife, Esther Ngatha, in bed with another man.

In a sudden fit of rage, Gitonga is reported to have reached for a kitchen knife and stabbed his love rival multiple times in the neck, chest and abdomen, killing him on the spot.

Thereafter he pounced on his wife and strangled.

COMMOTION

Area Assistant Chief Loise Nkoriki said neighbors called him when they heard a commotion coming from the house. But when he reached the homestead, he found the woman's body under the bed with multiple cuts.

The couple's seven months baby was found suckling her dead mother.

"I was alerted by neighbors that there was fighting and commotion going on in one of the homesteads. When I arrived at the scene and entered the house, I saw two bodies. The wife's body was under the bed with cuts on the head and her lover's body had been thrown outside with multiple cuts in the head and neck," said the chief.

The deceased man has been identified as Kasimbi Mutuku.

GONE INTO HIDING

According to police, the suspect dragged Mutuku's body to a nearby roadside before going into hiding but later turned himself in.

Gitonga and his late wife have three children aged 7 months (girl), 2 years (boy) and 3 years (girl).

The bodies of the victims are at Kajiado County Referral Hospital with the accused expected in Kajiado Law courts on Monday.

Kajiado Central Sub-County Commander police Issa Mohamoud confirmed the incident and warned residents against taking the law into their own hands.