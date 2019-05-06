Kenya: Kidnapped Girl Rescued After Police Shot Dead Suspected Abductor

Police on Saturday night shot and killed a suspect who had kidnapped a girl in the sprawling Kiandutu slums and recovered a pistol with four rounds of ammunition.

The suspect, who was identified as 32-year-old Dennis Kimani Mwitheri aka Denoo, was traced to his home following a tip off from members of the public that he had been spotted with the missing girl.

According to the police, upon catching up with the suspect and interrogating him, he suddenly drew a pistol.

FATALLY SHOT

"An unarmed police officers who interrogated him fortunately overpowered and fatally shot him using his own pistol," police report said.

Police described the deceased as a "dangerous criminal."

Police believe the deceased was part of a gang that has been terrorizing Kiandutu slum dwellers and Thika residents for a while.