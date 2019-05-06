5 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kidnapped Girl Rescued After Police Shot Dead Suspected Abductor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Police on Saturday night shot and killed a suspect who had kidnapped a girl in the sprawling Kiandutu slums and recovered a pistol with four rounds of ammunition.

The suspect, who was identified as 32-year-old Dennis Kimani Mwitheri aka Denoo, was traced to his home following a tip off from members of the public that he had been spotted with the missing girl.

According to the police, upon catching up with the suspect and interrogating him, he suddenly drew a pistol.

FATALLY SHOT

"An unarmed police officers who interrogated him fortunately overpowered and fatally shot him using his own pistol," police report said.

Police described the deceased as a "dangerous criminal."

Police believe the deceased was part of a gang that has been terrorizing Kiandutu slum dwellers and Thika residents for a while.

Kenya

16 Suspects Due in Court Over Fake Currency Scam

At least 16 suspects are expected in court Monday morning to face charges of being in possession of fake currency in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.