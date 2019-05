Nairobi — Security has been beefed up in Mandera East following a suspected Al Shabaab attack that occurred Saturday night.

According to local administrators, heavily armed people attacked Hareri Hosle village and there was an exchange of fire between them and the Kenye Police Reserve officers on guard.

During the incident, one reservist was injured and his gun stolen from him.

The militants also stole foodstuffs from the village in a raid believed to be a rearming and restocking run.