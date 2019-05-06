Tanzania: Diamond Opens Up On Why He Sacked 'Mwarabu Fighter' in New Song

Dar es Salaam — Diamond has a new song, where he features Congolese rumba maestro Fally Ipupa titled 'Inama', and whose release came just a couple of weeks after he released another song 'The One'.

The song which is a complete departure from his usual style with a touch of rumba became one of the most played hit in night clubs and bars across Dar es Salaam.

Several stars posted their support for the song including former Barcelona, Chelsea and Cameroon striker Samuel Etoo.

Diamond in his true signature courts controversy in the lyrical content and has never been shy of letting fans into his private life where he talks about his women and so many other things.

This time around he touches on the thorny issue of how issues of relationships forced him to sack his personal bodyguard Mwarabu Fighter.

"Penzi lilifanya Hermonize amfukuzishe Mwarabu, Penzi yoyo limeleta kwa wanangu vita siku hizi siwaoni naishia tu kuwa like Insta," sings Diamond.

This confirms talk that the bodyguard was sacked after it was rumoured that he (Mwarabu) was having a secret affair with Hermonize's girlfriend.

It is however still not clear whether the lyrics of the song were discussed before the recording was done.

In his post on Instagram Hermonize did not seem to take it lightly and he wrote, 'This is disrespectful... ... . announcing to the public that my girlfriend had something with Mwarabu Fighter'.

The comments that followed showed there was trouble brewing in the WCB empire even when Hermonize seemed relaxed with his follow up comments.