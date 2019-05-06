Uganda: Why African-Themed Attires Continue Trending

The African-themed trends stubbornly seem to never fade away. Day in, day out, women continue to wear outfits that have an African aspect to them.

Last Friday, Dr Theopista Wandira organised a fashion show in Ntinda, a suburb located in the outskirts of Kampala, to showcase a collection of unique and timeless African fabrics. Her designs included mostly dresses.

Dr Wandira, the proprietor of Harrio Fashion House, says the reason why designers continue selling African-themed attires is because local consumers are naturally attached to them.

"Ugandans easily relate with African-inspired attire. They connect the outfits easily with their origin and identity," she explains. She added that this is why a number of boutiques and craft shops continue to make a kill out of dresses and T-shirts that resonate with the African heritage.

These African inspired outfits she said, also stimulate a sense of curiosity among people from the Western world. "I recently held an African-themed collection in America and the Americans were fascinated by the designs. They kept asking questions about the fabric and where to find the designs easily", she noted. Dr. Wandira says the fabric is easy to access on the Ugandan market.

They are often rocked as casual outfits but depending on the style of the African print, you can wear it to an official gathering or sometimes even classy events.

More people are seemingly wearing their African print clothes during weekends. African fabric outfits are also very popular at events like music shows and concerts which give Ugandans the opportunity to rock and accessorise their fabrics.