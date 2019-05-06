4 May 2019

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Congo-Kinshasa: Congolese Musician 'Fan Fan' Dies in Nairobi

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Congolese musician Mose 'Fan Fan' popularly known for his song 'Papa Lolo' has died in Nairobi.

According to his producer Tabu Osusa, Fan Fan was supposed to report to the studio Friday for a recording but failed to do so.

Osusa says this prompted him to call him and when he was told that he was unwell he directed that he be taken to hospital when he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Fan Fan was a veteran musician of the second generation of Congolese rumba.

He was primarily a guitarist but also excelled as a composer, arranger and band leader.

