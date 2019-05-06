5 May 2019

Nigeria: Moon Seen, Ramadan Starts Monday Across Nigeria

The crescent moon heralding the Islamic month of Ramadan has been seen in several states, an official has told PREMIUM TIMES.

The secretary-general of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Ishaq Oloyede, told PREMIUM TIMES that the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, who heads the council, will formally make the announcement later tonight.

The sighting of the moon indicates the commencement of Ramadan for Muslims globally.

During Ramadan, Muslims are expected to fast from sunrise to sunset by abstaining from food and drinks, as well as forbidden acts.

In Nigeria, the Sultan as the head of the NSCIA formally announces the sighting of the moon and the commencement of the Islamic holy month.

Nigeria

