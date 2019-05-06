South Africa: A Single EFF Promise That Would Outstrip Eskom's Entire Debt in a Year

Photo: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter

The Electoral Commission of South Africa's Twitter page on May 6, 2019.

analysis

As he wound up the EFF's campaign on Sunday, the party's leader, Julius Malema, won the loudest applause for his promise to double social grants. The cost of that would outstrip Eskom's debt of about R400bn in a single year.

The 18 million grants paid every month now cost the government about R246-billion a year. This would jump to R492-billion if the EFF was the government, as it has repeatedly claimed it will be during the election campaign.

That would already break the bank without even starting to tally the cost of the rest of the party's populist manifesto, which also makes a range of other big-spending promises in its almost 200-page spread. For this stance, the party has powered up the leaderboards, falling into the third position in just five years of existence.

South Africa is now regarded as having a three-party system (the ANC, DA and EFF), with 45 smaller parties also contesting the election.

But Malema also railed against social grants during the EFF's Tshela Thupa rally at Orlando stadium:

"Why (are) millions on social grants? (Rather have) millions on graduation day and hundreds on social grants. Why are you bragging about social grants?" he said in...