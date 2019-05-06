6 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Markets Don't Care About Elections. or Do They?

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter
The Electoral Commission of South Africa's Twitter page on May 6, 2019.
analysis By Sasha Planting

Like the election itself, South Africa's markets are in a quandary. The economy is in a poor state, but SA's stock markets are verging on record levels. That quandary poses a difficult question: What are SA's markets anticipating -- and what will happen if their expectations are dashed?

It's a cliché by now, but if there is one thing the stock market does not like, it is uncertainty. And elections, by their very nature, create plenty of it.

South Africa is not Zimbabwe or Venezuela or the DRC. The concern is not whether the election will be free and fair on the day -- after five rounds of national elections since 1994, voters have a reasonable amount of faith that the electoral system works.

Yet it feels like the stakes have never been so high, and an election so fiercely contested. Voters on both sides of the centre are disillusioned. The economy is stagnant, jobs are scarce and political rhetoric is high. Voters are impatient for results and action.

The markets reflect this. They have priced in the poor economy, rising levels of government debt and the absence of reforms needed to kick-start growth. A good yardstick on how much...

More on This

Inside KZN - ANC Hopes for Business As Normal At the Polls in an Often Abnormal Province

The past weeks have not been kind to KwaZulu-Natal, with provincial floods claiming more than 80 lives and causing R3bn… Read more »

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.