South Africa: Internal ANC Battle Casts a Pall Over Party's Ellis Park Siyanqoba Rally

The ANC has the knack of ending its election campaigns with rallies so spectacular that they could almost make you believe the party will live happily ever after. Beneath the veneer, though, there is the intrigue that will play out after the elections.

It was a strong speech that President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered in the ANC's Siyanqoba final elections rally at Ellis Park Stadium on Sunday to an almost-capacity crowd in the 60,000-seater stadium.

A number of seats were empty again before his speech got to the halfway mark, but those that stayed were enthusiastic and cheered when Ramaphosa spoke out decisively against corruption. Having taken steps to strengthen the law enforcement agencies and revenue service in the almost 15 months since he forced Jacob Zuma's resignation as president, his emphasis was on corruption:

"Let us declare, here and now, that we will never surrender our freedom to corruption and state capture," he said. "We will fight with every means at our disposal to ensure that those who occupy positions of authority serve only the public interest."

By now it is well-understood that Ramaphosa's election fight wasn't just against other parties, but also, ironically, against a faction within the ANC...