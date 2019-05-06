South Africa: Case Against Voter Apathy - Voting Is the Ultimate Expression of Power

Photo: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter

With the upcoming elections, there has been a lot of speculation about the impact the vote of the born-frees and young adults is likely to have, with some saying that these generations are apathetic and uninterested in the current political discourse.

Apathy is a state of indifference, absence of interest, motivation and passion. Looking back on the profound change we have witnessed in our country, how can these words be associated with our generation? A question occurs to us: are we riding on the coat-tails of previous generations or are we doing enough to actively forge our own legacy?

We cannot speak for the born-frees. However, we can speak for our generation, those born in the 1980s and make a case against apathy. The 1980s were a time when South Africa was on the edge of an abyss, with bombs going off at strategic locations and the township uprisings intensifying as people demanded an end to apartheid.

The smell of burning tyres became familiar to us and seeing flames licking from government buildings and beer halls was not an uncommon sight. The South African Defence Force would patrol the streets in intimidating armoured police vehicles, nicknamed hippos, and the South...