Kenya: Police Arrested 5 More Suspects Over Killing of Chuka OCS

Police have arrested five more people over last week's murder of a Tharaka-Nithi senior police officer in Embu County.

The suspects were flushed out from their hideouts in Ugweru, Runyenjes where Chuka OCS Joseph Kinyua was hacked to death on Tuesday.

They were seized when officers from the General Service Unit and regular police raided the village soon after the killing of the OCS.

Tharaka-Nithi County police boss Daniel Rukunga told the Nation that four of those being interrogated are prime suspects.

Mr Rukunga said they will be charged with when investigation is complete.

The OCS was killed by a suspect in the chief's murder, Mr David Ikaba at Ugweri market in Embu East on Wednesday, where he operated butchery.

Mr Ikaba, who was shot and killed by the police, hacked the OCS on the head with an axe.

A police informer was seriously injured by members of the public and is fighting for his life at Embu Level Five Hospital.

GOATS

Sources claimed the residents killed the chief on Tuesday this week after they were angered by his brother, Gikware Mukengu, for detaining goats belonging to resident, Gitonga Kibuibe, who went missing in December 2018.

Mr Kibuibe's remains were found in the nearby River Thuci three weeks ago.

Irate residents cornered the 52-year-old chief, slashed him with pangas and then set him on fire.

Meanwhile, Mr Rukanga denied claims that police attacked innocent villagers and forced them to flee from their homes.

Some villagers claimed that they were roughed up and their property destroyed by police officers as they demanded to be told the whereabouts of the suspects involved in the murder.

"The officers were looking for criminals and they did not beat up anyone," Mr Rukunga said urging those who have fled from their homes to return.

Embu Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) executive secretary Josphat Kathumi said many children went with their parents leaving some schools almost deserted.

"Only a handful of pupils attended school late last week," said Mr Kathumi.

Purity Kinyua, a primary school teacher in the area, told Nation that only 40 pupils attended school Friday out of 150.

Robert Ireri, a ward representative, urged the villagers to return to their homes because police officers have been withdrawn from the village.