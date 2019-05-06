Kenya: How 'Avengers - Endgame' Hype Helped Mobile Firm Sell New Smartphone

The hype and intensity surrounding the global release of the 'Avengers: Endgame' in cinemas across the globe was palpable and Kenyan moviegoers were not left behind in the craze.

The April 22, 2019 official release date of the film coincided with the official launch of Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo's latest additions to the F11 Pro series into the local market.

The mobile company took advantage of the premiere of the last installment of the Avengers sequels to make a killing by selling its new F11 and F11 Pro series mobile gadgets in cinema halls.

Oppo Kenya, the official sponsor of NTV's The Trend Show, sponsored celebrities, influencers and other movie-lovers to watch the film while using the high attendance to showcase the new phones.

According to its Kenya Communications Manager Jackline Muthoni, the hype was a plus for their latest devices targeting the youth, majority who could not miss the thrilling Avengers: Endgame.

"This (the hype) has given us tremendous sales of our products both locally and on the international market," said an excited Muthoni.

Avengers: Endgame marks the conclusion of Marvel Studios' 22 films in the sequel shot over a period of 11 years and grossed more than $1.2 billion globally in the first week of its release.