Kenya: A 'Million' to March in Nairobi in Endless Fight Against Corruption

A group of activists calling itself 'Kenyans for Kenya Movement' is organizing a march against corruption in Nairobi's Central Business District.

In a poster making rounds on social media indicates that the march is being planned for May 31, 2019 at the Geevanjee Gardens.

The march is under the theme "A Million Man March on Corruption" under the Swahili tagline "Mwishowe wanainchi watachukua sheria mikononi mwao," a quote the activists attribute to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Mwishowe wanainchi watachukua sheria mikononi mwao," the quote states.

FOILED PROTEST

Last week, a group of protesters by the name attempted to demonstrate at Uhuru Park but was dispersed by anti-riot police officers who fired teargas canisters and arrested several protesters.

Chaos erupted after the protesters decided to march from Uhuru Park to Harambee House and parliament, ignoring the initial orders from Central Police Station OCS, Richard Kerich to picket within Freedom Corner.

In recent months, Kenya has been plunged by endless cases of alleged theft of public funds by politicians and civil servants.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji, and Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, have arrested and prosecuted high profile suspects but no one has been jailed.