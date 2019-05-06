Kenya: Ruto Defends Waititu Over Budget, Says Audit Mix-Up Not His Business

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has defended Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu following revelations that the county had "allocated Sh973 million expenditure for the 'coordination of State House functions."

Speaking at the Komothai All Saint Catholic Church in Githunguri, Ruto pointed out questions to do with State House, South Sudan or retired presidents can only be answered by appropriate government officials.

A report by the Auditor General last week shocked Senators when it listed county budget lines for coordination of State House functions and administration of statutory benefits for retired presidents among others.

"Baba Yao is the Governor of Kiambu. In Kiambu's budget, there is nothing about retired presidents, South Sudan and even retirement of Heads of State," DP Ruto said.

"Baba Yao should only be asked issues to do with Kiambu. The other issues of State House, South Sudan and even retired presidents are matters in Nairobi that involve us as the National Government."

"People should not ask Baba Yao irrelevant questions. He should only be asked about things to do with Kiambu County. For other queries, we have people in the National Government including Cabinet Secretaries who can answer," he stated.

During the Senate hearing, it was revealed that among the activities 'funded' by the Kiambu County Government included supporting the peace program in South Sudan and the free primary education program.