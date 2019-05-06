Kenya: 22 Abilities of a Good Husband

opinion

If you desire to be the husband every woman would love to have, here are 22 qualities of a good husband. Take note and be the One.

1. LISTEN

He should be concerned about her thoughts and stories. A woman wants a husband she can open up to. An emotional companion

2. KEEP QUIET

He should know when to hold back his tongue to prevent things from escalating especially when she is moody

3. COMMUNICATE

He should learn the art of communication; face to face and over the phone. Learn to check up on her, to engage, to chat her up and keep loneliness away

4. GIVE DIRECTION

He should learn to give direction. Where are they going as a couple and family? He should offer confidence, vision and leadership

5. STAY FAITHFUL

He should show commitment to the vision of their love through faithfulness. Leading from the front publicly and privately. Keeping off other women

6. PURSUE

He should date his wife no matter how long they have been together. Make her feel special, compliment her, flirt with her, pursue her, romance her, excite her heart, treat her like a Queen

7. BOOST SELF ESTEEM

He should make her believe in herself more, drowning her doubts, allaying her fears, reminding her who she is when she forgets, lifting up her spirits when she feels low, making her feel sexy and beautiful when she does not feel all that

8. PRAY

He should cover his wife and children in prayer, a prayer warrior in the spiritual realm, committing his family to his maker, putting on the full armour and going to war, accessing the spiritual blessings meant for his family

9. COMFORT

He should be a shoulder to lean on when she cries, the person she runs to when this world overwhelms her. Her cover

10. SEXUALLY AROUSE

He should make her feel desired and wanted. Turn her on like crazy. Open her tap of wetness. Know which buttons to push to give her sweet highs

11. PROVIDE

Whether she earns more than him or not, he should play his part in meeting the needs of the family and seek ways to get more provisions and investments

12. ENCOURAGE

He should be her voice of reason. The firm voice that counters her negative voices or the storms that shake her. He should be that man who tells her "I believe in you honey. You can do this"

13. GIVE PEACE

He should be a peace maker, knowing how to calm tense moments and avoid drama

14. CREATE HUMOUR

He should know how to be her clown, how to mine for laughs out of her, how to make her smile, how to make her remember him when he is far from her and find herself smiling all by herself

15. PROTECT

This world can be tough for a woman; his mother, his sister, his friends, her friends, her boss, strangers might attack her. He should have the ability to keep her safe and make her feel she has an ally

16. SERVE

He should put his ego aside and attend to his wife and family even without being asked, anticipating their needs, being there hero. To lead is to serve

17. DEFEND HER FROM HIMSELF

A man can become his wife's worst enemy, the pain he can cause her if he chooses to harm her physically, emotionally, sexually or financially is too great. He should make sure he doesn't be her worst mistake

18. INSPIRE

His words carry so much weight. Words of appreciation and encouragement are enough to keep her going, he should keep refueling and recharging her

19. HELP AND SUPPORT

He should care about her dreams and life goals and be her purpose partner, helping her be the best version of herself. He should ease her load and help out at home. They are a team

20. GIVE STABILITY AND SECURITY

He should make sure that he is consistent, being her constant, a steady hand. When a woman is given clarity, she lets down her guard and releases her love

21. TOUCH

He should understand how sensitive a woman's skin is and how it loves to be touched. He should learn the non verbal communication of touch, how to rub her back, hold her waist, stroke her skin and cuddle up with her

22. ABILITY TO NEED HIS WIFE

He should also have the ability to be vulnerable, to need his wife, to allow her to do the above things to him, to be there for him, to trust her with his issues and to give her room to love him. Women love being of value