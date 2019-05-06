Kenya: 16 Suspects Due in Court Over Fake Currency Scam

Nairobi — At least 16 suspects are expected in court Monday morning to face charges of being in possession of fake currency in Nairobi.

Officials have raised concerns over increased cases of seizure of fake currency in the country, with fears that Nairobi could be turning into a base for transnational fake cash.

The latest seizure happened on Sunday in Kilimani area, Nairobi where nine suspects including seven foreigners were arrested and fake currency with face value of Sh190 million recovered from them.

They were found in a house along Elgeyo Marakwet Road.

This came two days after another group of seven was nabbed with Sh300 million fake cash in a house in the same area.