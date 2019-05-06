Tanzania: Zari Denies Me Visits to Children, I Just See Them On Instagram - Diamond Platnumz

Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz has revealed the bitter consequences of his recent public spat with his baby mama Zari Hassan, whom he accused her of cheating on him while they were still together.

Diamond now says Zari has denied him access to his two children.

He claims he now gets update on his children's welfare through the occasional social media posts Zari uploads on the children, Lattifa and Prince Nillan.

The claims are made in Diamond's new song 'Inama' that features Congolese musician best Fally Ipupa.

"Penzi halijali mtu maskini yaweza pata mtu yeyote, penzi sio somo ukasoma kwa kitabu, penzi lilifanya harmonize amfukuzishe mwarabu. Penzi limeleta kwa wanangu vita, sikuhizi siwaoni naishia kuwalike insta," reads part of the lyrics to his song.

The song comes a few weeks after Diamond, in an interview with Wasafi TV, claimed Zari cheated on him with Nigerian superstar Peter of the former P-Square duo as well as her gym instructor.

Diamond added that the mother of his two children would bring the two men to their matrimonial home on alternative dates and bed them.

An angry Zari responded to Diamond's accusations by branding him a liar and a deadbeat dad.