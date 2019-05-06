6 May 2019

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Basketball - Engelbert Drops 40 Points in Reg's Win at UR-Huye

By Damas Sikubwabo

Cameroon-born power forward Beleck Bell Engelbert starred with a game-high 40 points as Rwanda Energy Group (REG) ran way with a 136-65 win over UR-Huye in the Bank of Kigali National Basketball League on Sunday.

The huge away victory in Huye District powered them to 29 points, three ahead of second-placed Patriots. However, The latter have played one game less.

From start to the final whistle, the visitors dominated the game; with Engelbert scoring 40 points, while Olivier Shyaka and Bienvenu Ngandu contributed 29 and 16 points, respectively.

Philemon Mugisha (19), Claude Rukundo (15) and Heritier Irumva (10) combined for 44 points for the winless UR-Huye side who remained at the bottom of the nine-team table with 15 points.

Sunday

Men

REG 136-65 UR-Huye

Rusizi 39-53 UGB

Women

Ubumwe 80-36 Marie Reine

