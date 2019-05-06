Kenya: Mudavadi to Unveil Group to Help Fight for Kenyans' Rights

A day after the much touted Kakamega anti-William Ruto rally aborted, a political camp allied to Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has hinted at a new formation to counter the activities of the Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga groups.

Sources revealed Mr Mudavadi's allies retreated into boardroom meetings where a decision was reached to form 'Team Komboa Kenya.'

Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi, a close ally of Mr Mudavadi, confirmed the new development to Sunday Nation on Saturday and said the ANC leader is holding a series of meetings in Nairobi on Sunday to cement the new group, which shall be unveiled at a different rally to be held in Kakamega soon.

Mr Agoi said Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga were formed to fight for and against an individual (Deputy President William Ruto), while the new outfit will fight for the plight of Kenyans.

The development follows the aborted anti-Ruto rally in Kakamega that had been scheduled to take place on Saturday.

ORGANISERS

Ford Kenya had distanced itself from the rally, whose invitation had indicated that its leader Moses Wetang'ula was among those expected to attend.

Sources said Mr Mudavadi was scheduled to be the main speaker at the event and was expected to spell out the region's political direction.

On Saturday, however, Mr Mudavadi's allies maintained that the Kakamega rally was organised by Senator Cleophas Malala and Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi "to embarrass" their leader and that Mr Mudavadi was not involved.

According to Mr Agoi, a series of public engagements were held by Mr Mudavadi in Thika and Taita Taveta last week where the Amani leader met several grassroots leaders, including Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja.

PEOPLE-CENTRED

He said the formation of 'Team Komboa Kenya' is in its final stages and its composition will be made public at a later date.

Mr Agoi said their team will be people-centred, unlike the Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga teams which he said were only formed to fight for and against Dr Ruto.

"We are neither Kieleweke nor Tanga Tanga that are fighting over sharing of resources among themselves," said Mr Agoi.

He went on: "Team Komboa Kenya will fight for the welfare of Kenyans. We will be agitating for the fight against corruption and jailing of corruption suspects. We want proceeds of corruption be recovered and spent on funding the Big Four agenda," he added.

JOBS

The lawmaker also said the new team will be agitating for employment of the more than eight million youths.

"Unemployment is on the rise and yet we have been told our economy has grown. Our camp is keen on ensuring that the youth get their fair share of the grown economy," he said.

"There have been concerns that the impact of economic growth has not been felt among Kenyans, and no jobs have been created as a result of the same, raising eyebrows."

He said the ANC leader was reaching out to other like-minded leaders to join the camp before going public.

NASA

Mr Mudavadi is credited for crafting the National Super Alliance (Nasa) that led a major onslaught on the ruling Jubilee government ahead of the 2017 election.

Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang'ula have welcomed the handshake.

At one point, Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang'ula hinted at collapsing their parties into one ahead of 2022 elections for the sake of Luhya unity.

It was not immediately clear whether Mr Wetang'ula is part of the new Team Komboa Kenya camp. Calls and messages to Mr Wetang'ula and his party Secretary-General Eseli Simiyu went unanswered.