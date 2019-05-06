Nigeria: VSF Upgrades Economic Empowerment Scheme for Women in Borno

Maiduguri — The Victims Support Fund (VSF) has planned to upgrade economic empowerment scheme for the 12,000 women affected by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

VSF's Executive Director, Prof. Sunday Ochoche, disclosed this at the weekend in Maiduguri while briefing journalists on how women could be economically empowered in post-insurgency period.

The scheme's upgrade, according to him, is to increase participants' take-off grant from N20,000 to N50,000 each for recovery of livelihood.

He said women had been most responsible and enterprising in the management of disbursed funds.