Kenya: Aloro Hurts Former Side as Tusker Hold Sofa

Nairobi — Sofapaka threw away a two goal lead to draw 2-2 with Tusker FC at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday evening, their former player Rodgers Aloro heading home in added time.

Sofapaka looked on course to make the most of drop in points by Gor Mahia who were held to a 0-0 draw by Western Stima in Kisumu, but Boniface Muchiri scored with seven minutes remaining with Aloro heading home in added time to break Sofapaka’s hearts.

With the result, Sofapaka remained seven points behind leaders Gor who have a match at hand with six rounds of games remaining this season.

With Gor held to a second consecutive draw by Stima in Kisumu, onus was on Sofapaka to close down the gap between the two sides to five points and they had just the start they yearned for scoring after four minutes.

-16th goal of the season

Kasumba headed home his 16th goal of the season when he rose unmarked at the backpost to connect to a Titus Achesa freekick.

Batoto ba Mungu kept their pressure on and should have gone 2-0 up after 16 minutes but Kasumba could not get a clean shot at goal after some good movement by the side saw him released out on the left by Elli Asieche.

Five minutes later, the Ugandan had another chance when a long throw from George Maelo wasn’t cleared, but his final shot at goal was tame, Emery Mvuyekure gathering easily.

Tusker came close off a quick start on the other end when David Majak headed the ball over an advancing Justin Ndikumana, but Achesa who was running behind to cover cleared the ball before it crossed over the line.

Sofapaka continued their dominance and on the half hour mark, but Avire could not shoot into an empty net after taking too long on the ball when Kasumba beat Mvuyekure to the ball and headed it back to the danger area.

-Aswani chance

Five minutes to the break Sofapaka had another chance when Avire turned provider setting up Kepha Aswani but the veteran striker could only watch as his strike sailed wide.

Four minutes on the turn Avire had another chance when he found a pocket of space at the edge of the box, went in for a shot but Mvuyekure provided an equally good save stretching all out to his left to turn the ball behind for a corner.

In the second half, Sofapaka needed just three minutes again to go into the lead, this time Magonya running in to the near post and heading past the keeper off an Elly Asieche corner.

Going 2-0 down prompted a reaction from Tusker who suddenly had more urgency and went on the offensive to try and get back into the game. Majak forced a good save from Ndikumana in the 55th minute when the Burundian keeper beautifully tipped the forward’s curling effort behind for a corner.

-Waruru in for Aswani

Sofapaka made changes, Stephen Waruru coming on for Aswani and the former Ulinzi man should have taken the game to comfortable distance for Sofapaka when he beat the offside trap to face the keeper one on one, but instead decided to cut back for Magonya whose shot was blocked.

They were made to pay for that miss seven minutes from time when Muchiri tapped into an empty net after beating the offside trap to connect to a Sammy Mejja cross from the left.

And Muchiri delivered the assist for the devastating goal, curling in the corner that Aloro headed strongly in added time.