Kenya: Veteran David Kinja Wins Sokoke Forest Mountain Bike Race

Veteran cyclist David Kanji on Saturday won this year's 70km Sokoke Forest Mountain Bike race held at Watamu in Kilifi County.

Kinja led from the onset until he disappeared at the forest around Madunguni area in the race which saw more than 80 mountain bike riders participate.

The second edition of the race, which was hosted at Turtle Bay Resort hotel and supported by Ocean Sport beach resort, is aimed at raising funds for conserving the Mida Creek, Arabuko Sokoke forest and promote tourism.

The competition route which began from the Turtle Bay beach resort involved cycling along Watamu-Kilifi road before meandering into the Arabuko Sokoke forest towards Madunguni near River Sabaki, then back to Turtle Bay beach resort.

Boniface Gitau, 17, who was one of the youngest participants from Kiambu County, said he was able to complete the race despite the hot and sunny weather condition.

"The race was tough since the road was rough and sandy making me incur a puncture, but still I managed to complete the race, said Gitau.

"I will not tire, I will keep on trying until I became one of the champions."

This year's competition funded by Rocha Kenya attracted participants from as far as Uganda, Eldoret, Kiambu, Nakuru and Nairobi.

Colin Jackson, the Arocha Kenya Director, said their aim is to raise funds for educating over 100 students living around the Arabuko Sokoke forest and Mida Creek.

"The funds will improve the lives of students around Arabuko forest and the at the same time boost tourism sector in the region," he said.