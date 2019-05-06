Nigeria: Senate Presidency - Ndume's Bid Receives North-East Elders, Councillors' Endorsement

The candidature of a former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume for the Presidency of the 9th Senate, yesterday got the blessings of Northeast Elders and Stakeholders Forum in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja and the North Central Zone of National Councillors Forum, saying that his credentials trounces that of all others vying for the position

They further condemned attempts to impose leaders on the federal lawmakers by some power brokers.

Speaking at separate instances, the elders said it decided to weigh in on the debate as to who emerges the next senate president having observed that Ndume by his antecedents in the federal legislature appears more qualified.

Coordinator of the Elders Forum, Major Peter Janka(rtd) noted that, "the National Assembly has a vital role to play in governance, and Ndume by his antecedents is qualified to be first among equals among the egg heads in the senate to defend and project the executive desires to provide good governance to the citizenry.

"Without mincing words, we hereby throw our weight and support behind Senator Ndume, an amiable, loyal and defender of party principles and ideology. He has been tested and throughout the period he acted proudly to the admiration of party members irrespective of the geo political zone. We don't need to be reminded that while he held sway as the Senate Leader, under his watch, all the bills and letters requesting for the senate approval were defended stoutly by Ndume.

"It is in view of this that we the elders and stakeholders of the Northeast people in the Federal Capital Territory hereby decide to throw our weight and support behind the candidature of Senator Ndume as the ninth Senate President.

"Names are being mentioned here and there about who is interested in what position or the other. That is politics and everyone among the 109 Senators for instance is qualified to be the President of the Senate. We don't begrudge them, it is anybody's right to aspire but we want to quickly join others calling and supporting the candidature of Senator Ali Mohammed Ndume, a ranking senator from Borno south senatorial district of Borno state.

On their part, the councilors said: "We the members and executives of the councillors forum wish to however register our sadness and concerns over the build-up to the inauguration of the 9th Senate as it simply amounts to imposition and disenfranchisement of equally qualified candidates from the fold of the ruling party, the APC.

"In the first place, we wish to reiterate that every Senator-elect is eminently qualified for the post of the Senate President but according to popular demands from the grassroots and the facts we have deduced from the musings the campaigns and mudslinging have caused, we are constrained to speak with one voice and to say that irrespective of who the party hierarchy feels the cap fits, Distinguished Senator Ali Mohammed Ndume deserves the seat".

"As Senate Leader for example, all the bills and letters requesting for the senate approval from the Executive were defended by Ndume. Instances abound, from planned rejection of Buhari's nominees, Rotimi Amaechi and acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission( EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, Ndume stuck his neck to ensure that the President's nominations went through even though it began the genesis of his travails with Senate President Bukola Saraki, that led to his removal and installation of Sen. Ahmed Lawan to the seat who compromised and coIluded with 'Team Saraki' ", zonal Chairman of the Councillors Forum, Hon. Dogara John Bassa said.