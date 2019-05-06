Tanzania: Youths Warned Against Misleading Elements

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary General, Dr Bashiru Ally, has warned youth wing members against engaging in corrupt practices as they elect a National Executive Committee (NEC) member.

In his opening remarks at the CCM Youth Wing extraordinary meeting yesterday, Dr Bashiru urged members to elect a representative who was enlightened about the current development, ready to safeguard unity, freedom and reputation of the party leaders and support the vision of the fifth phase government under the leadership of President John Magufuli.

"Corruption acts, tribalism, racism and anything that goes against the constitution and party's code of ethics have no place in the party's youth wing," Dr Bashiru insisted.

A statement issued in Dar es Salaam yesterday by the CCM Publicity and Ideology Department said that the CCM Youth Wing extraordinary meeting was held to elect a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

He explained that youth and citizens in general were responsible to safeguard the country; therefore they were supposed to be patriotic, respectful and hardworking.

Dr Bashiru said that efforts to transform the economy will not be received well by opponents who were within and outside the country, thus Tanzanian youths were responsible for safeguarding the country's interests.

He also insisted on the importance of science and technology in overcoming various challenges facing the country, especially against those who use social networks to ignore the good work done in the country.