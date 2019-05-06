Tanzania: OUT Commended for Having 'Best Teaching Methods

THE government of Zimbabwe has recommended the management of Open University of Tanzania (OUT) for having the best organisational structure and teaching methods.

In line with that, the Zimbabwe state has chosen to use OUT as a model for restructuring Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU).

Speaking in Dar es Salaam at the weekend, ZOU Acting Registrar Justina Mtezo said the higher education facility was in a process to restructure their university in terms of the organisational structure, among other things.

"Our top management has chosen OUT as the best one for us to adopt its organisational structure and teaching methods," she said, adding they had been to other universities, but were directed by ZOU Vice Chancellor to come to OUT and take a leaf from it.

Ms Mtezo said the restructuring of ZOU would go in line with teaching innovation and industrialisation to help their nation.

"We are also learning how OUT has succeeded in terms of innovation and industrialisation, research and all this will help us improve ZOU operations," she added.

The ZOU will also utilise modern technology to reach out to more students at regional and international levels.

On the other hand, OUT Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Alex Makulilo said the facility ranked the second best open university in Africa in terms of teaching, innovation and organisational structure.

"We are very delighted that our university is recognised as the best and chosen by various universities as a model for other institutions," he said, adding that the visit of the management of ZOU to the university was a privilege as they would also gain experience from Zimbabwe.

He noted that research indicated that OUT was the best second university in Africa in research, teaching methods and consultation.