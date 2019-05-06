Tanzania: Simba Eye 3 Key Points in Tough Prisons Match

Dar es Salaam — After a 2-1 victory against Mbeya City yesterday, Simba Sports Club today eye three crucial points as they take on Tanzania Prisons at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya City in the Tanzania Premier League.

Simba, who are placed second with 75 points from 29 matches, need victory in order to reduce the point gap against the top team in the league standings, Young Africans.

The Jangwani Street giants have so far collected 80 points from 34 points. Tanzania Prisons, who are placed ninth with 42 points from 33 matches also need victory in order to improve their chance in the league log.

Tanzania Prisons coach Mohamed "Adolph" Rishard said his players were going to face a tough encounter against the formidable side, Simba, but they were ready to give their best.

"We target victory against Simba. They are among the strong sides in the league but we need victory. We'll work hard," he said.

The coach was optimistic that they will emerge victorious.

"We have the obligation of winning every match against any side, not only with Simba. It is our responsibility to keep our fans happy," he said.

"I am looking forward to this match to be a turning point, so do my players. I understand that we will be up against one of the best teams in the league, but we have quality to prevail," he said.

For his part, Simba head coach Patrick Aussems also predicted that the match will be tough, but he was optimistic about whipping the troubled Southern Highlands side and putting pressure on their traditional rivals, Young Africans. "My players are well aware of the importance of this match. We should continue with the same winning spirit," he said.

He said they were aware that they were playing against a club that seeks to ensure its place in the league even as it was no longer a title contending team.