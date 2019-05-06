Kenya: Mathare United Claw AFC Leopards in Kakmega

Cliff Nyakeya continued with his brilliant form as he inspired Mathare United to a 2-0 win over AFC Leopards in a SportPesa Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

He opened the scoring in the 28th before Klinsman Omulanga netted the second 10 minutes later to give them a 2-0 lead at the breather.

Whyvonne Isuza had a chance to reduce the deficit for the hosts in the 50th minute but fired wide with only Mathare keeper Owiny to beat.

Despite continued pressure from Ingwe, Mathare comfortably saw off the remainder of the half to walk away with the three precious points

The result leaves the Slum Boys in fourth place with 46 points. Ingwe came into the match on the back of three wins in their last five games AFC Leopards on their part have 37 points from 27 matches played. They remain in the top 10.

After the match, Mathare tactician Francis Kimanzi said it was great that his team won.

“We had many scoring opportunities, but we managed to convert only two which is not bad,” he noted. AFC Leopards coach Cast Mbungo said his boys displayed a good game but poor finishing cost them the match.

“We had very many scoring chances compared to our opponents. Poor finishing contributed a lot to our defeat,” he regretted.

Both teams missed several scoring chances especially in the first half in their attempts to secure the opening goal.

Referee Wilson Otieno was, however, forced to flash a yellow card to Mathare's Andrew Juma after he fouled goal-bound Paul Were in the 25th minute.

As the momentum of the math increased, Nyakeya sneaked from the right wing near the box, rounded up defender James Situma, before planting the ball in the left corner of the net beyond the reach of custodian Jairus Adira in the 29th minute.

A counter attack from AFC Leopards strikers Tsuma Said, Vincent Oburu and Whyvinne Isuza nearly bore fruits, but the latter’s shot was parried over the cross bar by goalkeeper Allan Owiny.

Mathare mounted more pressure on their opponents and in the 39th minute, Omulanga capitalised on a rebound ball from GAndira to hit the roof of the net to secure the second goal.

Upon resumption, the slum boys resorted to a defensive game which nearly back fired as Ingwe went in search of a goal.

To reinforce his side, Kimanzi replaced James Situma, whose position was taken up by Arnold Onyango. Likewise AFC Leopards Coach Casa Mbungo made two substitutions.

He pulled out Said Tsuma and Paul Were replacing them with Asad Musa and Wayyeka Tatuwe respectively but it did not yield a way back into the game.