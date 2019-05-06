Tanzania: New System Boosts Access to Clean and Safe Water

THE adoption of low-cost water purification system in Arusha Region has increased access to clean and safe water to under-served community, reaching 250,000 beneficiaries across the region.

Low-cost water purification system - Nanofilter, a new invention from Tanzania designed by the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST) and Gongali Model has also created job opportunities to people who work at water stations as operators.

The project was jointly funded by UKAID through Human Development Innovation Fund (HDIF), NM-AIST, Gongali Model, A-Z Textile Mills, and the government (Arusha water department and RMO/RHO office).

Senior Lecturer at NM-AIST, Dr Askwar Hilonga said yesterday that the Nanofilter innovation has achieved commendable results in various aspects and that sustainability was guaranteed. "Nanofilter is sold directly to households and institutions; but for many who cannot afford to buy the whole filter, they can purchase water at any of the water stations where water is sold at a price that is five times cheaper than the market price," Dr Hilonga said.

He added that the water stations were run by trained operators; young ladies aged 18-30 who were not employed before. Each water station provides clean and safe water to about 100 people daily.

Dr Hilonga observed that the low-cost water purification system has increased access to safe and clean water and has reduced waterborne diseases. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 844 million people lack clean and safe water and at least 2 billion people use drinking water contaminated with faeces, resulting into 502,000 diarrhoea deaths each year. In Tanzania alone, 7,000 children die every year due to waterborne diseases.

"Filters which are currently available in the market, (example hollow fiber membrane filters) are not customised (they solve only specific problems example removal of bacteria), most of them are sophisticated, with parts which cannot be replaced easily because they are imported from outside Tanzania and very expensive," Dr Hilonga noted.

He added that as the innovation achieved commendable results in Tanzania, processes were underway to take the product to other countries within and outside Africa.