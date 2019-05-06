Tanzania: Malecela, Mkapa Say Mengi Was 'Selfless'

Dar es Salaam — Scores of mourners yesterday visited Reginald Mengi's house in Dar es Salaam to pay homage, with the family revealing that May 9 has been set as the date of the business magnate's burial.

Former Prime Minister John Malecela and his wife Anne Kilango, former presidential aide Joseph Butiku, Mwananchi Communications Limited managing director Francis Nanai and opposition leader James Mbatia are among individuals who paid homage to the fallen philanthropist yesterday.

Mr Malecela said the presence of the downtrodden people at Mengi's house yesterday was an indication that the business tycoon would continue living in people's hearts.

"The Moroccan scholar Ibn Batuta once said that when we are dead do not find us in the white-washed graves but in hearts of those we served. It is my belief that Mengi will continue living in the hearts of the poor that he so struggled to uplift," Mr Malecela who also served as vice president of Tanzania noted.

Mwananchi Communication Limited (MCL) Managing Director Mr Fransis Nanai said Mengi was a pioneer who set the first private TV station and who did a lot and fought for others on a number of issues.

"He was also in fighting for media freedom and professionalism. We have lost an important person," Mr Nanai noted.

The family spokesperson, Michael Ngalo, said the media mogul, who died on Thursday in Dubai, will be buried in his ancestral home of Machame in Kilimanjaro.

Mengi's body is expected to arrive at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) at around 2.30 pm on Monday, May 6.

"Upon the arrival, the body will be taken and kept at Lugalo Hospital," Mr Ngalo said, adding; "On Tuesday, May 7, the body will be taken to Karimjee Hall to enable mourners to pay their final respects and on Wednesday, May 8, the body would be transported to Machame, Moshi District, Kilimanjaro Region, for further burial arrangements."

"The requiem mass will take place at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT) at Kisereni, in Machame on Thursday, May 9 and on the same day, he will be buried," stated Mr Ngalo.

Meanwhile, former President Benjamin Mkapa has described the fallen chairman of IPP Group and philanthropist Reginald Mengi as a staunch nationalist who stood for the general welfare of citizenry.

In a statement issued by his office yesterday Mkapa highlighted the role Mengi played in Tanzania's private sector development as he joined the country in mourning the fallen media mogul.

"His role in helping the nation to nurse the-still nascent private sector can never be over emphasized. He considered this the imperative of every citizen that aspires to see this country make developmental strides," said Mr Mkapa.

Mr Mkapa said Mengi was one of the few industrialists that the country had grown to be proud of.

The former president said Mengi was "a selfless philanthropist, clearly discontented with extreme poverty within our society and was deeply disturbed by the perennial income disparity".

"He was simply an extraordinary statesman and a patriot who embodied so much that is best in our country," he added.

"During my presidency, Dr Mengi, through my various interactions, made me a better president. He was always true to his opinion, even if it differed with my standpoint and that enabled me to immensely benefit from his wise counsel."