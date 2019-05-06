Malawi: Chakwera Says Mutharika Will Not Have Another 'Fraudulent' Victory

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera has said people should go to vote in large numbers on May 21 as there will stop any attempts to circumvent the will of the people and he will not accept Malawi Election Commission (MEC) awarding a "fraudulent" victory to incumbent President Peter Mutharika "neither will the people".

Chakwera: Flashing red card to Mutharika and his DPP

Chakwera said this when he conducted whistle stop campaign tours in Lilongwe South West where Jean Sendeza is standing as parliamentary candidate and Lilongwe Kumachenga Constituency where Marko Ezra Ching'onga is representing MCP.

Some of places he visited were Sendeza constituency included; Unit 6, Chadza and Mpingu while at Ching'onga constituency, Chakwera stopped at Kandiyani , Nakuwawa and Four Ways.

In his speech in all the venues, Chakwera urged people to go and vote because the party has sealed all the loopholes of vote manipulation.

"Do not be afraid, go in your large number, the party is will protect your vote," said Chakwera.

In all places Chakwera stopped as he was greeted by large crowd of people justifying that Lilongwe is indeed the MCP stronghold.

Speaking to the largest crowd that gathered four ways, venue of the main rally, Chakwera said he knows that some have misused public funds for their benefit, but he was quick to add that once voted into power from May 21 this year, he will make sure they payback whatever they have stolen so that the real beneficiaries of such funds do so.

This time around Chakwera was very tough, composed and straight to the point, while making strong speech of encouragement to Malawians of hope for better Malawi once voted into power.

The MCP president who is also representing the alliance of his party, PP and Freedom Party made alot of promises such as presenting himself in parliament to answer questions from the MPs as it is in the constitution of the country.

Chakwera promised to deal with corruption which he said is rampant in the country as well as bringing modern technology of farming which will rely on tractors so that Malawians are relieved from the use of hoes and promised to reduce the prices of fertiliser for everyone.

On youths empowerment, Chakwera promised to ensure that the youths are benefiting from the government policies by establishing national youths services.

Chakwera concluded by expanding the meaning of Super H-5 which talks of; Servant Leadership, Uniting Malawi, Prospering together, Ending Corruption and Rule of law.

He also flashed a red card to President Mutharika as marching orders from State House.