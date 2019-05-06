Namibia: Hundreds Remember Ya Nangolo

More than 200 people gathered in Windhoek on Friday for a memorial service to pay tribute to the late poet and struggle icon Mvula ya Nangolo.

Ya Nangolo died last Thursday at the age of 75.

Several speakers spoke about Ya Nangolo's life as a journalist during and after the liberation struggle.

Mourners remembered him with some of his poems and religious songs.

Speaking on behalf of the Swapo Party, deputy prime minister and Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah reflected on Ya Nangolo's early days as a broadcaster and pointed out that he was a gifted and professional journalist who recruited many young Namibians into the profession.

"It was while in Germany that comrade Mvula developed his talent of journalism and his preferred profession. It was during his broadcast at night (in Tanzania) to Namibia that many Namibians learned that comrade Mvula was exceptionally gifted with words... his broadcasts were a powerful recruitment for many young Namibians," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

Former president Hifikepunye Pohamba recounted that he had known Ya Nangolo for 50 years and he has fond memories of how he used his journalistic skills to fight for the liberation of Namibia.

Ya Nangolo's wife Nosipho and president Hage Geingob along with other senior government officials, fellow Swapo members and community members attended the service at the Inner City Lutheran Church.

Ya Nangolo, who was born in Oniimwandi in the Oshana region, was one of Namibia's first black journalists and also worked for the European press.

He was part of the founding team of Nampa where he was features editor, in 1990.

Ya Nangolo was the first editor of Namibia Today in exile and has published many poems and books.

His latest work was 'Watering the beloved desert', a collection of poems.

He was also a special adviser to the Minister of Information and Communication Technology. - Nampa