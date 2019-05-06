Namibia: Change of Police Regional Commanders

Windhoek — The Namibian Police Deputy Commissioner Joseph Shimweelao Shikongo was promoted to rank of Commissioner and appointed as the Khomas police regional commander on Wednesday, replacing Commissioner Sylvanus Nghishidimbwa.

Nghishidimbwa retired from the police force after having served 29 years. Similarly, David Ukongo Indongo was promoted to the rank of Commissioner and appointed as the //Kharas Police Regional Commander. Indongo took over from Commissioner Rudolf Julius Isaak who served the police in various capacities until his retirement on April 30,2019 as a regional commander.

A press statement issued by Namibian police spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi stated the Inspector -General Sebastian Ndeitunga, the management, rank and file and the civilian component of the Namibian police force is proud of Nghishidimbwa and Isaak's commitment and their dedicated policing service rendered to the Namibian people for all those years. Shikwambi said the two are retiring with honour and dignity.

"The Namibian police force is equally honoured to have benefitted greatly from their able leadership and management style and thus wish them a peaceful and relaxing retirement," she said. On Shikongo, Shikwambi said he joined the Namibian police force in 2000 from the Namibian Defence Force where he served the defence from July 1990 to 2000.

Shikongo joined with the rank of an inspector and was appointed as Chief of the Security to the Prime Minister from 2000 to 2003. He was promoted to the rank of Chief Inspector in 2003 and served as the Deputy Commanding officer of Very Important Persons protection directorate (VIPPD) until 2004. In the same year, 2004, Shikongo was deployed to Wanaheda criminal investigation unit as the deputy unit commander up until 2005. From the year 2005, he served as a senior staff officer to the Deputy Inspector General for operations and was only promoted to the rank of deputy commissioner in 2011.

As for Commissioner Indongo, he joined the Namibia police force soon after independence in 1990 and was attached to State House as a protection officer and served in that position over two decades.

Indongo served the founding father Sam Nujoma initially and continued with his close protection task with the second President Pohamba and subsequently with the current President Hage Geingob. Shikwambi said in 2015, Indongo was relieved from close protection duties and was promoted to the rank of Chief Inspector and appointed as the head of operations and planning sub-division at the Very Important Persons Protection Directorate (VIPPD).

She said in 2016, Indongo was promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner and transferred to Keetmanshoop Regional Commanders office as the head of operations. He served in the position until his promotion this week.