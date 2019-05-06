Kenya Fall to Namibia World Twenty20 Qualifier

Kenya women's cricket team on Sunday opened their campaign to grab the continental slot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Twenty20 World Cup Africa Region qualifier on the wrong footing when they lost to Namibia by 39 runs at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Put in to bat first, Namibia set a target of 118 runs for the loss of six wicket in their allotted 20 overs. Namibia opening pair of Adrin van der Merwe (25 off 19 balls with a boundary) and Kayleen Green (21 off 26 balls with three boundaries) gave their team a flying start with their opening partnership of 55.

The best stand for the team. The partnership was broken when Mercyline Ochieng (3/11) had Green caught by Sharon Juma. It was the best stand for the side.

The other Namibia batswomen who posted meaningful runs on the scoreboard were Sune Wittmann (25 off 19 balls with three boundaries) and Irene van Zyl, who was unbeaten on 20 that came off 32 balls.

Esther Wachira (2/15) was the only other Kenyan bowler who got wickets. There was one run out decision.

In reply, Kenya was routed for a paltry 78 by the time they completed their allotted overs.

Daisy Wairimu, a tail-ender batsman, top scored for Kenya with 18 that came off 19 balls with a boundary. Ochieng (12 off 29 balls with a boundary) and Mary Mwangi (10 off 15 balls with two boundaries), were the only batswomen who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard. There were five run outs.

Namibia wickets were shared among Zyl (2/9), Wittmann (2/13) and Wilka Mwaaite (1/13).

Kenya will face Sierra Leone on Monday at the same venue in their second group B match.