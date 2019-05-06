Nigeria: 'I Won't Tell You', Says Buhari As He Returns to Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari, has on Sunday, returned to Nigeria after spending 10 days in the UK. As a status conferral, Buhari was accosted by journalists, who wanted to get his opinions on the increase in Kidnappings, banditry, armed robbery and terrorists attack in the country.

However, when he stopped to answer some of the questions, especially those that borders on the formation of his new cabinets, Buhari opined, "I won't tell you."

Moreover, after declining to answer other questions, he was asked to respond on the widespread kidnappings in the country, but he said "I noticed Mohammed Adamu, acting inspector-general of police, has lost weight, though it is a sign that he is working hard".

President Buhari was welcomed by his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello; Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and some of his aides.