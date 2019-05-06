Namibia: Magic Crowned Women's Champions

TURA Magic were crowned champions of the inaugural Skorpion Zinc Women's Super League after an impressive 4-1 victory against Galz & Goals on Saturday.

Galz & Goals proved to be tough opponents and took a while to break down, but two goals in the final 10 minutes saw Tura Magic sealing their victory and clinching the N$40 000 league winner's prize.

Tura Magic took an early lead when Anna Shikusho smashed in a cross by Yvonne Kooper after only four minutes, but Galz & Goals fought back strongly.

Beverly Uueziua put in some strong runs from the midfield, while Asteria Angula was also dangerous in attack and had two shots well saved by Magic's goalie Melissa Matheus.

Galz & Goals' continued pressure finally paid off when Shanice Daries headed in from an Iyaloo Rooi cross early in the second half to tie the score at 1-1.

Tura Magic, however, stepped up a gear and dominated the final quarter of the match.

Shikusho was a handful for Galz & Goals' defenders and on 63 minutes she won a high ball in the box and laid it back to Juliana Blou who smashed it in from the edge of the box.

Galz & Goals' goal keeper Lydia Eixas brought off a point blank save from a Shikusho pile-driver on 79 minutes, but a minute later even her heroics could not save Galz & Goals.

She once again pulled off another great save to deny Shikusho, but her defence was nowhere to be seen and Millicent Hikuam followed up to put the loose ball in the net.

Magic substitute Agnes Kauzuu sealed their victory when she scored from a Lovisa Mulunga cross three minutes from time.

In another match on Saturday, Khomas Nampol beat Namib Daughters 5-0.

Tura Magic have now won the league after remaining unbeaten throughout the season.

They won 16 and drew two of their 18 matches to finish well on top with 50 points, while they also had a great goal aggregate of 118 goals scored and only three conceded.

Khomas Nampol finished second on 43 points from their 18 matches, while Galz & Goals came third on 38 points.

Shikusho was the league's top goal scorer with 29 goals, while Beverly Uueziua of Galz & Goals came second on 21 goals and Memory Ngonda of Tura Magic third with 20 goals.