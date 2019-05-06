South Africa: Cops Stop Man for Skipping Red Traffic Light, Find 13 000 Shucked Abalone

A man caught in possession of 13 042 dried and shucked abalone is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday, Western Cape police said.

Table View crime prevention unit officers conducting patrols in Malibongwe Drive spotted the man skipping a red traffic light on Friday, police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said in a statement.

"The SAPS (SA Police Service) members pulled up next to the vehicle and saw boxes wrapped in plastic [inside]. The driver was requested to stop the vehicle and to answer on the contents of the sealed boxes," he said.

"When he could not account for its contents, the members checked the 35 boxes and found it filled with a total of 13 042 shucked dried abalone. The estimated street value of the abalone must still be determined."

The 37-year-old man was arrested on charges related to the Living Marine Recourses Act.

In a separate incident, two people were arrested in Mfuleni on Friday for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

The pair, aged 25 and 29, was arrested after police received a tip-off that a light delivery vehicle, which had possibly been stolen, was spotted in the Mfuleni area, Van Wyk said.

Officers located the vehicle in the area and arrested the two occupants. They also found a Norinco pistol with its serial number filed off as well as a magazine with ten 9mm rounds of ammunition, he said.

"Further investigation confirmed that the vehicle was reportedly hijacked," Van Wyk said.

"The recovered vehicle was towed to the Stikland vehicle investigations and safeguarding section for safekeeping and as an exhibit.

Both people are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Monday for possession of a hijacked vehicle and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

