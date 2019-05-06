6 May 2019

South Africa: Man Arrested for Murder, Rape of Elim Girl, 6, to Appear in Court

By Sesona Ngqakamba

An Elim man, accused of the rape and murder of little Delvina Europa, will appear in the Bredasdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Little Delvina was found dead two days after she went missing in March.

The community of Elim was left reeling following the death of the Grade 1 pupil who was last seen playing with her friends, before she went missing.

The man, who cannot be named because he has not pleaded, is accused of strangling the 6-year-old on March 24.

Her body was found on March 26 in bushes in the town, situated between Gansbaai and Bredasdorp.

During his last court appearance, he abandoned his bail application.

A number of people protested outside the court, demanding that the suspect not be released on bail.

