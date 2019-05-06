South Africa: Arbitration Court Subtly Rebukes the IAAF and Spells Out How Caster Should Fight On

analysis

The fight with the IAAF over its ruling on Caster Semenya is not over, but it needs a different angle of attack. So let's get over the emotion and back to work. Passion alone does not win a fight.

The decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the Caster Semenya, ASA and IAAF case is an entertaining read. I recommend reading the Executive Summary. If I had to put it into a theatrical format, I would write a scene where an insurance company employee is telling you, without telling you, how to present your claim for it to be successful. And it gives a very stern reprimand and warning to the IAAF.

I would not have wanted to be on that panel, yet the way the award is written gives Semenya all the pointers about how to fight this case. Wink wink. Three legal experts have explained while maintaining the impartiality of their duty, how she will win this case, how she can lead a historical turn in organised sport. This is not over, but it needs a different angle of attack. So let's get over the emotion, and back to work. Passion alone does not win...