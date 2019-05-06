South Africa: Parliament On the Passing of Grandmother of Julius Malema

press release

The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by National Assembly Speaker Ms Baleka Mbete and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Ms Ms Thandi Modise, have learned with sadness the passing of Ms Sarah Malema, the grandmother of EFF Parliamentary Leader Mr Julius Malema.

Ms Malema, affectionately known as Koko Sarah, was the pillar of strength and the rock upon which her children, grandchildren, the family in general and members of the community derived support, wisdom and inspiration. As grandmothers play a prominent role not only on their children's lives but those of their grandchildren, the pain of such loss is profoundly deep.

The Presiding Officers of Parliament extends their heartfelt sympathies to Mr Malema and the entire Malema family on this loss. May they draw comfort from Koko Sarah's extraordinary legacy and the love she shared with the family.

