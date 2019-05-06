South Africa: We Have Been Here Before - and We Will Not Be Silenced

analysis

Censorship and the suppression of ideas are the first resorts of tyrants. Assassination of critics is just another step on that road to tyranny. We have to guard jealously against the erosion of our hard-won freedoms.

Mike van Graan is a cultural activist, playwright, poet and writer. This is the text of his address in St George's Cathedral, Cape Town, at the World Press Freedom Day gathering on Friday 3 May 2019.

Just over three decades ago, during a state of emergency in this city, "Arts Festival 86: Towards a People's Culture", was organised. Four days before its opening, it was banned, deemed to be a national security threat.

In Claremont, a theatre group was arrested and charged with constituting an illegal gathering for staging street theatre that protested the migrant labour system.

Piekniek by Dingaan, a cabaret performed by the mainly white Afrikaner Capab Drama Company, mocked the restrictions placed on the media by the National Party regime. The cabaret was banned from being performed at the Nico Malan - the former Artscape - not by the Censorship Board, but by the chairperson of the Capab board, a government appointee.

We assert democracy by practicing it. By exercising freedom...