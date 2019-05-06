3 May 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Bees Sting 100-Year-Old Man to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Voice of America
...

A 100 year-old Murewa man was recently stung to death by a swarm of bees while walking home in a bush.

Police have confirmed the sudden death of Daud Chiwalo of Chitemere Village after bees attacked him around midday.

According to the police, Munashe Mupezeni (15) from the same village, came across a swarm of bees before they attacked him. He managed to escape and while running, he came across Chiwalo lying on the ground with his face covered with bees attacking him.

Munashe managed to rush to the village where he alerted other villagers who immediately proceeded to the scene of the incident.

They were shocked when they discovered the centenarian lying face down with no sign of life.

A report was made at Musami Police Station. Chiwalo's body was taken to Musami Mission hospital where a post-mortem was conducted.

However, the police could not release the results of the postmortem, but Chiwalo has since been buried at his rural home.

Zimbabwe

Try Soldiers Implicated in Shootings or Forget Sanctions Being Lifted - U.S.

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration must forget the idea of having sanctions imposed by the United States… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.