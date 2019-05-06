Zimbabwe: The False Choice Between Reburials and Justice for the Gukurahundi Victims

analysis

The promise by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa that victims of the Gukurahundi massacres in Matabeleland will be reburied is the first official acknowledgement that the killings took place. But families of victims should not be in a hurry - the killings were a crime against humanity, Mnangagwa was involved in the planning of the Gukurahundi, and evidence must be preserved.

Human beings have been burying their dead since the beginning of time. Every society around the world places significance in how it buries its dead, African societies no less. There are many reasons, including the need to protect the corpse from violation by natural elements, belief systems that see death as not the end but a transition from the physical to the spiritual realm, and the management of biological decomposition of the dead.

When a death occurs in a typical Zimbabwean family, the grief it triggers is often accompanied by a simultaneous mobilisation for the burial which must by every means be decent and culturally appropriate.

One of the most profound legacies of the Gukurahundi atrocities is the proliferation of mass graves throughout Matabeleland and the Midlands. Whilst it cannot be said exactly how many people are buried in shallow...